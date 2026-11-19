Mumbai: More than 9.13 million farmers across Maharashtra enrolled under the Namo Shetkari Mahasanman Yojana (NSMY), one of the many populist schemes launched by the Eknath Shinde-led Mahayuti government ahead of the 2024 assembly polls, have not received cash payouts for the past one year as funds have been diverted towards other expenses. Diversion of funds robs 9.1 mn farmers of cash aid for a year under flagship scheme

According to NSMY provisions, beneficiaries are supposed to receive cash assistance worth ₹2,000 every four months, in the months of July, November and March, following release of funds from the union government. Officials said that though the central government had transferred the 24th instalment of PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi (PMKSN) funds to the state government on October 30, the latter has not been able to release ₹5,467 crore towards three instalments payable to farmers in 2026 as funds have been diverted towards advance payment of ₹5,000 each to drought-affected farmers, clearance of contractors’ dues worth ₹89,000 crore, and other expenses.

“Under the 2026-27 budget, ₹5,500 crore has been allocated for NSMY. But the money has not been released by the finance department despite repeated requests,” an official from the agriculture department said on condition of anonymity.

The NSMY, launched in the name of prime minister Narendra Modi ahead of the 2024 assembly polls, replicates the central government’s PMKSN, which was launched ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. NSMY was one of at least a dozen populist schemes launched by the Mahayuti government in June 2024. Among these, the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana, which entitles women from poor families to a monthly dole worth ₹1,500, costs the government a whopping ₹2,450 crore per month, leaving little funds for remaining schemes, including NSMY, officials said.

According to the officials from the agriculture department, the state government needs ₹5,467 crore to pay NSMY beneficiaries the 9,10 and 11th installments due in July, November and March this year, respectively.

“Funds worth ₹1,300 crore will be diverted (to NSMY) from the outlay meant for Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST), because SC/ST funds must be spent as per the proportion of these communities in the population. The remaining amount will come from the agriculture department outlay,” a second official from the agriculture department said, requesting not to be identified.

Officials from the finance department said there is no carity yet regarding if the dues will be released to beneficiaries in one go or in phases. “Even the 8th installment of NSMY for August-November 2025 was paid in March 2026,” an official said.

Agriculture minister Dattatreya Bharne said the release of funds for NSMY had been delayed due to competing priorities, but the government would release pending installments at the earliest.

“We have sought funds for NSMY from the finance department. However, the release of funds has been delayed due to the decision to provide ₹5,000 cash assistance to every drought-affected farmer ahead of Diwali. We have been trying to extend all possible assistance to farmers in distress from state and central schemes, including advance financial assistance, funding for farm ponds and expenditure on irrigation. The central government has increased the compensation for crop losses under the NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) norms, which will benefit farmers in Maharashtra,” he said.

The NSMY would not be discontinued under any circumstances, Bharne clarified.