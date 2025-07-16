PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana 20th installment: Here's the expected release date

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to release the 20th installment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana(PMKSNY) to more than 9.8 crore farmers across the country, reports said. The previous tranche, which was the 19th installment was released in February, during which over 9.8 crore farmers received direct financial assistance.(PTI File)

The Prime Minister is expected to announce the next tranche of ₹2,000 in a big public meeting in Bihar's Motihari (East Champaran) on July 18, while he will be touring the state ahead of its assembly polls, according to a Zee News report.

The installments of PMKSNY is released quarterly. The previous tranche, which was the 19th installment, was released in February, during which over 9.8 crore farmers including 2.41 crore female farmers across the country were transferred the 19th installment of the PM-KISAN Scheme. All beneficiaries received direct financial assistance exceeding ₹22,000 crore through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT).

However, beneficiaries have seen a delay this quarter.

The PM is expected to press the button for direct transfer of ₹2,000 to the bank accounts of millions of eligible farmers, said the report.

Things to keep in mind for PMKSNY:

1. Link your bank account to your Aadhar card.

2. Check Aadhar linking with bank account status.

3.Keep the DBT option active in your Aadhaar linked bank account.

4. Complete your e-KYC.

5. Check your Aadhaar linking status under 'Know Your Status' option in the PM Kisan Portal.

How to check if your name is on the beneficiary list?

1. Visit official PM KISAN website portal by clicking here https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Next to the map of India under the Payment Success tab, click on the yellow-coloured tab called "Dashboard".

3. Fill in the required details on the Village Dashboard tab.

4. Select the applicable state, district, sub-district and panchayat.

5. Select the details.

6. Click the 'Get Report' button

7. See your name in the beneficiaries list

How to update land address on the PMKSNY portal?

1. Visit PM Kisan’s official website by clicking here — https://pmkisan.gov.in/

2. Under ‘Farmers Corner’ tab on the homepage, click on ‘State Transfer Request’

3. Fill in your ‘Registration Number’ or ‘Aadhaar Number’.

4: Enter the captcha code displayed on the screen and click on ‘Get OTP’

5: Enter the OTP received on your registered mobile number.

6. Upload ‘proof of cultivable land’ in your name (land records, khasra/khatoni, etc.)

7. Review the changes and submit the form online.