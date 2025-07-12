The ministry of railways will introduce Aadhaar-based facial recognition technology across all its recruitment centres within the next four months, officials said on Friday, in a landmark move towards enhancing the integrity and transparency of the recruitment process. Railways to use Aadhaar e-KYC for recruitment

This initiative is part of a broader reform agenda led by railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, aimed at making the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) processes more efficient, secure, and candidate friendly.

The facial recognition system will leverage Aadhaar e-KYC to validate candidates’ identities at multiple stages- during the submission of applications, registration on exam day, and even after the exam concludes. Real-time face matching technology will ensure that the person appearing for the exam is the same individual who applied, effectively eliminating the risk of impersonation.

“ Aadhaar-linked photographs will be compared with live images captured at exam centres. This layered approach to identity verification adds a crucial post-exam scrutiny measure, further solidifying the credibility of the recruitment process,” one of the officials in the know of the development said.

This technological shift accompanies other anti-fraud initiatives such as the deployment of mobile jammers across all more than 7,000 exam centres, which resulted in zero cheating cases in the June 2025 RRB exam.

The integration of facial recognition technology aligns with the government’s larger push for digital governance and transparency. It aimes not only to streamline the verification process but also to inspire greater confidence among candidates and stakeholders.

By embracing facial recognition across recruitment centres, the Ministry is setting new benchmarks in exam integrity and fairness- ushering in a tech-enabled, tamper-proof recruitment system that reflects the Railways’ commitment to reform and innovation.