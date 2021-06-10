Doctors remove Covid patient’s cardiac tumour in Mira Road

A team of doctors of a Mira Road hospital removed a 50-gram rare cardiac tumour which had grown in the heart of a 28-year-old Covid-positive woman from Kolhapur.

Dr Upendra Bhalerao, surgeon, Wockhardt Hospital, Mira Road, said the patient had complained of breathlessness, swelling over legs and was on high oxygen support. Echocardiography revealed a 7cm x 6.5cm x 5cm massive tumour in the right-side upper chamber (atrium) of her heart which was blocking the blood flow to lungs. “It is a cardiac tumour called myxoma and not treating her at the right time may have led to death,” said Dr Bhalerao.

“We first treated her with steroids and Remdesivir for Covid-19, After 10 days, she underwent a high-risk surgery to remove the cardiac tumour,” he said. The tumour was completely removed from the atrial septum after a six-hour surgery. He added that the patient was moved to the ward after four days in the intensive care unit (ICU), and then discharged home in a week after the surgery.

The doctor said the patient’s heart is in stable condition with normal blood oxygen saturation. He added that as symptoms of several heart and lung conditions overlap with those of Covid-19, all patients should be thoroughly evaluated based on all symptoms to uncover underlying diseases, if any.