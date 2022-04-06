Dombivli man arrested for making prank calls to police station, abusing officers

The Dombivli Manpada police in Dombivli arrested a 35-year-old man for regularly calling the police officials in an inebriated state after having a fight with his wife and abusing them. The police ignored him for several months. However, he allegedly got the contact numbers of senior officials and started abusing them too. After this, they traced the number and placed him under arrest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused, Hemant Kansara of Deslepada, had been making prank calls to Manpada police station landline number for the last one-and-a-half years. After getting drunk, he used to start abusing whoever took the call. Recently, he got the personal numbers of the officers and troubled them at any time of the day or night.

Senior police inspector, Shekhar Bagade, said, “The accused used very abusive language after fighting at home or with anyone else. He would unnecessarily trouble officers in the middle of the work. Recently, he called on Gudi Padwa after which I ordered a search for him. After our officers searched him and asked him about his act, he started abusing again. He pushed and beat our constables. Therefore we arrested him.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The accused used to give any reason for the fight with wife or friends and instead of complaining, he used to abuse the police team.