Mumbai News / Dombivli rape case: Two more arrested, tally now 31
mumbai news

Dombivli rape case: Two more arrested, tally now 31

The police have arrested 31 people in connection with the Dombivli rape case and sent two minors to a juvenile remand home in Bhiwandi.
By Anamika Gharat, Dombivli
UPDATED ON SEP 26, 2021 11:56 PM IST
The police on Sunday arrested two more accused in the Dombivli gang rape case

The police on Sunday arrested two more accused in the Dombivli gang rape case. The police have arrested 31 people in connection with the case and sent two minors to a juvenile remand home in Bhiwandi. The survivor had approached the police on September 22 and accused 33 men of intimidation, blackmail and prolonged sexual abuse between January and September.

According to the survivor, one of the accused posted a compromising video of her on a WhatsApp group, when she refused to meet him in May. “Ever since they got access to the video recorded in January, in which the main accused was sexually assaulting the victim, the accused had repeatedly been calling the victim. They would ask her to come to various locations, where several of them would force themselves on her,” the Manpada police officer said.

The survivor has alleged that the main accused, with whom she was in a relationship, allegedly took 500 from each of his friends for committing the crime. “The victim has claimed that she saw the main accused taking 500 in cash from the men assaulting her,” said an official.

