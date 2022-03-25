Dongri resident arrested with MD worth 4.66 crore

Mumbai: The Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) of the Mumbai crime branch has arrested a 33-year-old Byculla resident and purportedly recovered 3 kilograms of mephedrone worth ₹4.66 crore.

Following a specific input, Azad Maidan unit of the ANC had laid a trap at Dongri on Wednesday and intercepted the accused, Ashiq Ali Firoz Poisarwala, 33, and during search found 705 grams of MD from his possession.

After interrogating him a police team visited his residence and recovered 2.405 kilograms of the contraband material during his house search, said deputy commissioner of police Datta Nalawade of the ANC.

After interrogating Poiserwala we have found the details of his supplier in the neighbouring state from whom he has been getting regular supply for past four years. He used to visit his supplier once a month and bring about five kilograms of MD on every visit. He then used to distribute the contraband material to peddlers across the city, especially in south Mumbai and collected cash from them, Nalawade added.

Police have not found any cash at his residence so police are interrogating him to find out where he hid the income generated from drug sales and how he would pay to his supplier.

Poiserwala was never arrested earlier in any drug case earlier, said an ANC official, adding that, a police team has left from the city to nab other accused involved in the case.

Poiserwala was produced before a city court on Friday and remanded to police custody till April 2.