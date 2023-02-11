Don’t think my boyfriend pushed me from overhead tank, says Malad BPO employee

Malad BPO employee Priyangi Singh has revealed to the police that she could not recollect what transpired between her and her boyfriend Amey Darekar on the terrace of a Dahisar high-rise on November 12 last year and how she ended up injuring herself after a fall from the overhead water tank.

“Amey and I are very good friends. He cares a lot for me and I don’t think he pushed me,” Priyangi has said in her statement to the Oshiwara police. “I do not recollect how exactly I sustained the injuries. Under the influence of alcohol, I might have slipped and fallen from the overhead tank and got myself injured.”

A copy of the statement, which was recorded on December 28, 2022, is with HT.

Based on a complaint by Priyangi’s father, Munish Singh, Darekar was arrested on November 14 for allegedly trying to kill the 25-year-old by pushing her from the overhead tank. Her father also alleged that Darekar’ mother, Radhika, had beat up his daughter.

Priyangi, however, said she could not remember Darekar or his mother beating her up.

“I woke up three days later in Kokilaben hospital where I was told that his mother Radhika had dropped me off at their residence the next morning and the police had booked him and his mother for injuring me and trying to kill me.”

According to her statement, she had studied in a Kandivali-based school along with Darekar and had also gone to college with him where they became good friends. She completed her mass media course and started working with a call centre while he joined his father’s company.

On November 12, she said, she had gone to meet Darekar after her office. They spent some time at a mall in Kandivali East and then they met Darekar’s friend, Devesh Lad, and went to his building, La Belleza apartments, in Dahisar East. The three drank alcohol and ate the food she had carried with her and also ordered online till late in the night, the police statement said.

Though the 25-year-old did not remember whether she slipped and fell or was pushed, her father claimed that Priyangi had a fight with Amey and she remembered him hitting her. “Priyangi has clearly said they were drunk and they had a fight. The police have been pressuring her to admit that she slipped and injured herself,” Singh said.

According to the police, after spending the night on the terrace with her boyfriend, Priyangi was dropped off on November 13 at her house in Dindoshi with her clothes wet and in an unconscious state by Radhika, who claimed that she had tried to die by suicide.

Priyangi’s parents were out for morning walk. After they returned, they took her to a hospital. Her father approached the Dindoshi police and an attempt to murder case was registered against Darekar and his mother. The case was later transferred to the Dahisar police. Darekar was arrested on November 14 and he is currently in judicial custody and lodged in Thane jail.

