...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Draft plan to plant trees on 65 acres in Aarey: Shelar

Preliminary observations from Shelar’s visit to Aarey on Monday indicate that around 65 acres of land under government establishments could be made available for tree plantation

Published on: May 05, 2026 05:34 am IST
By Yogesh Naik
Advertisement

Mumbai: Considering rising temperatures in the city, Mumbai suburban guardian minister Ashish Shelar has instructed Saurabh Katiyar, the district collector, to prepare a plan for planting trees on 65 acres in the Aarey Colony during the monsoon this year.

Draft plan to plant trees on 65 acres in Aarey: Shelar

On Monday, Shelar conducted an inspection at the colony, visiting various government offices to understand their functioning and assess whether any assistance could be provided through district planning, a press note issued by the minister said. He reviewed if these authorities had vacant land and, if so, how many trees could be planted on such land. Subsequently, he directed Katiyar and officials from the Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP), the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to maintain records and prepare a comprehensive plan detailing the number of trees that could be planted, which species should be selected, and whether Miyawaki forests could be developed in certain areas. Shelar also instructed that an action plan be prepared to enhance the density of the Aarey forest.

 
aarey colony mumbai ashish shelar mumbai‬
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Mumbai / Draft plan to plant trees on 65 acres in Aarey: Shelar
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.