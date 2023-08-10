DRI busts areca nuts smuggling racket, five arrested

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has busted two criminal networks allegedly involved in the illegal smuggling of areca nuts worth ₹4.43 crore by arresting five of their operatives and seizing 50 metric tonnes of smuggled areca nuts in two separate cases.

The seized areca nuts had been smuggled in two different cargos of quick lime lumps and gypsum powder from Dubai, UAE.

The seized areca nuts had been smuggled in two different cargos of quick lime lumps and gypsum powder from Dubai, UAE (United Arab Emirates), sources said. The accused had kept the undeclared areca nuts in containers of declared cargo but were allegedly replaced during the container movement from the port to the Container Freight Station (CFS), sources said.

In the first case, based on specific intelligence, DRI intercepted a 40-foot container shipped from Dubai, UAE, where the import cargo was declared as Quick Lime Lumps. “The detailed examination of the container yielded around 25.9 metric tonnes of areca nuts in split form and was valued at ₹2.23 crore, which was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962,” sources said.

In the second case, the DRI intercepted another 40-foot container shipped from Dubai, UAE, where the import cargo had allegedly been declared as gypsum powder. “A detailed examination revealed that the entire consignment was allegedly mis-declared, and it yielded areca nuts in whole form, packed in jute gunny bags,” sources said. The smuggled areca nuts, in this case, weighed around 25.8 metric tonnes, valued at Rs. 2.2 crore, which was seized under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962.

Based on the information, two persons were arrested, including the IEC (importer-exporter code) holder of the first case. Further investigation revealed that similar acts of smuggling had allegedly been done through some other containers, the sources said.

“Interrogation of arrested persons and thorough investigation revealed that areca nuts in two more containers were smuggled similarly by misdeclaration, and replacement of the smuggled areca nuts stuffed in the container by the cover cargo during the container movement from the port to the CFS,” a source said. Acting on the intelligence gathered, the agency nabbed three more persons who allegedly divulged the complete modus operandi of smuggling areca nuts, the source said.

