MUMBAI: In a major crackdown on illicit drug cultivation, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has destroyed cannabis crops spread over 9.49 acres of farmland in Dhule district, North Maharashtra. The operation, spearheaded by the Mumbai, Pune, and Nagpur regional units of DRI, uncovered a highly organised network engaged in large-scale illegal cannabis farming. DRI destroys 9.49 acres of illegally cultivated cannabis in Dhule

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officials launched a surveillance operation in the remote villages of Khamkheda, Ambe, and Rohini, located along the Madhya Pradesh-Maharashtra border. The investigation helped pinpoint seven sites where cannabis was being illegally cultivated.

Following due legal procedures, DRI officials sought assistance from the district administration and approached the judicial magistrate. Upon verification, the authorities discovered extensive cannabis plantations equipped with drip irrigation systems, indicating a well-planned and systematic operation. In addition to the standing crops, officials also found gunny bags filled with dried marijuana, confirming that the contraband was already in circulation.

As per the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, officials conducted site measurements and geotagged photographs under judicial oversight. Subsequent land record investigations revealed that all seven sites were illegally encroached upon for cannabis cultivation. Invoking Section 48 of the NDPS Act, the authorities proceeded with the immediate attachment and destruction of the illicit crops.

A total of 96,049 cannabis plants were uprooted and destroyed, while 420.39 kg of dried marijuana recovered from the fields was seized under the NDPS Act. “By conservative estimates, this operation has prevented approximately 10,000 kg of ganja from flooding the illicit market, thereby averting its harmful social consequences,” a DRI official stated.

The DRI reaffirmed its commitment to combating drug syndicates, by achieving the national goal of a Nasha Mukt Bharat (Drug free India). The NDPS Act strictly prohibits the cultivation, possession, sale, purchase, and consumption of narcotic and psychotropic substances, including cannabis. Violators face stringent penalties, including hefty fines and imprisonment of up to 20 years.