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DRI seizes cocaine worth 4.26 crore from train passenger

The woman had allegedly concealed the contraband inside 50 sealed capsules packed in two shampoo bottles

Published on: Apr 14, 2026 05:54 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: The Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old woman who was allegedly carrying 853 grams of cocaine, worth 4.26 crore, in her luggage while travelling in a Bengaluru-Delhi train.

DRI seizes cocaine worth 4.26 crore from train passenger

The agency intercepted the woman when the train—the Hazrat Nizamuddin-KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express—was passing through the Nagpur railway station on Sunday, according to officials aware of the developments. She had allegedly concealed the contraband inside 50 sealed capsules packed in two shampoo bottles.

The DRI had received intelligence about the woman possibly smuggling drugs via the Bengaluru-Delhi train. Officers boarded the train at the Nagpur station on Sunday, intercepted her, and asked her to de-board for a detailed examination. She subsequently de-boarded at the Ajni railway station, a suburban station in Nagpur, officials said.

A thorough inspection of her luggage revealed that she was carrying two shampoo bottles that appeared unusually heavy, an official said. Upon draining the bottles, officers found 50 yellow sealed capsules containing a white powdery substance. Following tests, the substance was found to be cocaine, the official added.

 
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