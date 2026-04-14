MUMBAI: The Mumbai zonal unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Sunday arrested a 39-year-old woman who was allegedly carrying 853 grams of cocaine, worth ₹4.26 crore, in her luggage while travelling in a Bengaluru-Delhi train.

DRI seizes cocaine worth ₹ 4.26 crore from train passenger

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The agency intercepted the woman when the train—the Hazrat Nizamuddin-KSR Bengaluru Rajdhani Express—was passing through the Nagpur railway station on Sunday, according to officials aware of the developments. She had allegedly concealed the contraband inside 50 sealed capsules packed in two shampoo bottles.

The DRI had received intelligence about the woman possibly smuggling drugs via the Bengaluru-Delhi train. Officers boarded the train at the Nagpur station on Sunday, intercepted her, and asked her to de-board for a detailed examination. She subsequently de-boarded at the Ajni railway station, a suburban station in Nagpur, officials said.

A thorough inspection of her luggage revealed that she was carrying two shampoo bottles that appeared unusually heavy, an official said. Upon draining the bottles, officers found 50 yellow sealed capsules containing a white powdery substance. Following tests, the substance was found to be cocaine, the official added.

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{{^usCountry}} The 50 capsules contained 853 grams of cocaine, worth ₹4.26 crore in the illicit market, officials said. The contraband was seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The accused was arrested and produced before a Nagpur court, which remanded her to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The 50 capsules contained 853 grams of cocaine, worth ₹4.26 crore in the illicit market, officials said. The contraband was seized under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS). The accused was arrested and produced before a Nagpur court, which remanded her to judicial custody. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The DRI’s Nagpur unit, which was involved in the operation, has been at the forefront of disrupting multiple inter-state narcotics networks over the last few months. A few key operations included the dismantling of an illicit Mephedrone-making factory in the Wardha district, leading to the seizure of 128 kg of Mephedrone in December 2025; the seizure of 522 kg of cannabis (ganja) at a toll plaza near Nagpur in January, 729 kg of cannabis in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, in February, and 4.9 kg of mephedrone in Amravati, Maharashtra, in February. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The DRI’s Nagpur unit, which was involved in the operation, has been at the forefront of disrupting multiple inter-state narcotics networks over the last few months. A few key operations included the dismantling of an illicit Mephedrone-making factory in the Wardha district, leading to the seizure of 128 kg of Mephedrone in December 2025; the seizure of 522 kg of cannabis (ganja) at a toll plaza near Nagpur in January, 729 kg of cannabis in Bhilai, Chhattisgarh, in February, and 4.9 kg of mephedrone in Amravati, Maharashtra, in February. {{/usCountry}}

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