Mumbai: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) busted a factory allegedly involved in the production/storage of a narcotic substance in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, earlier known as Aurangabad, on Saturday. The agency seized 107 litres of liquid mephedrone from the spot worth ₹160 crore in the grey market and arrested two accused persons including the owner of the factory and a warehouse manager.

DRI seizes liquid mephedrone worth ₹ 160 crore

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The operation was in continuation of DRI’s crackdown on entities involved in the production and storage of narcotics in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, which is being undertaken jointly with the Crime Branch (CB) of Ahmedabad police. Saturday’s raid on the premises of two factories owned by Apex Medichem that led to the seizure of liquid mephedrone was led by DRI’s Pune Regional Unit and Ahmedabad Zonal Unit along with the Crime Branch of Ahmedabad police, said sources.

The operations have put the spotlight on the increasing use of synthetic drugs and the misuse of industrial units in manufacturing of such drugs, said a DRI source.

“DRI officers have busted one more factory involved in the production/storage of narcotics due to sustained investigations. The operation also highlights the importance of inter-agency cooperation in tackling the menace of narcotics,” said the source.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A DRI-led joint operation in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar on October 20 had resulted in the seizure of narcotic-psychotropic substances ₹250 crore in the grey market. The seized contraband included 23 kilograms of cocaine and 2.9 kilograms of mephedrone. Two persons, including the alleged mastermind and owner of a factory, were arrested during the operation, and were subsequently remanded in judicial custody.

The DRI-led operation also led to the detection of a factory located in Paithan MIDC, which was allegedly involved in the production of psychotropic substances mephedrone and ketamine.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!