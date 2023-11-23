DRI starts probing suppliers of narcotics producer

MUMBAI: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has started probing the raw material suppliers of an alleged narcotics producer from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, earlier known as Aurangabad, from where the agency had seized contraband worth ₹160 crore last month.

The agency had seized 107 litres of liquid mephedrone, of high purity, with an illicit market value of around ₹160 crore from the premises of a factory.

The agency is probing the sources from which the raw materials were allegedly procured to illicitly manufacture the contraband as well as the network that procured the liquid mephedrone for use in the grey markets, sources said. The agency had last month busted two pharmaceutical factory premises allegedly involved in the production/storage of the narcotic substance and also nabbed two accused persons associated with it.

The liquid mephedrone stocks were seized under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

The DRI operation was in continuation of its crackdown on entities allegedly involved in the production/storage of narcotics in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, with the help of the Ahmedabad police, wherein it had earlier also seized narcotics worth ₹250 crore. The DRI-led joint operation had then resulted in the seizure of narcotic psychotropic substances, including mephedrone, ketamine and cocaine.

DRI’s Pune Regional Unit and Ahmedabad Zonal Unit led the crackdown, along with the Ahmedabad police, the sources said. The DRI operations put the spotlight on the allegedly increasing use of synthetic drugs and misuse of industrial units in the manufacturing of such drugs, sources said.

