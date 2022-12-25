Driver booked for using car pass meant for Mantralaya

Mumbai: A driver of a private vehicle, on Friday, was booked after he was allegedly using a pass illegally which was only meant for official government vehicles to enter Mantralaya.

The accused identified as Prathmesh Madhukar Paste was driving the vehicle MH46 CE 5020 inside the Mantralaya compound. His vehicle had an entry pass sticker that had vehicle number MH12 LV 9494. A preliminary probe revealed that the entry pass has been issued to a senior officer in the Other Backward Class Welfare department.

“We have booked the accused driver under section 171 of IPC and are in process of taking appropriate legal action against the driver,” said inspector Santosh Awhad of Marine Drive police station. “The accused person was misusing the pass to gain entry in Mantralaya for some other vehicle.”

The police have also seized the vehicle.