Driver crushed as trailer rams into truck parked on Turbhe flyover

Navi Mumbai: A driver of trailer carrying heavy iron coils died when the vehicle collided with a truck parked haphazardly on Turbhe flyover in the early hours on Friday.

On impact, the heavy coils, that were held in place by a chain, broke free and crashed into the driver’s compartment and he was crushed caught between the truck and the coils.

The cleaner of the truck was seriously injured in the accident and the police are hunting for the truck driver, who fled the scene. A case has been registered against him. He had parked the truck in the middle of the road without taking any safety measures to indicate that the truck had stopped there.

The deceased has been identified as Ali Ahmad Havivdullah Khan, 35 and the injured cleaner is Amarnath Rawat.

The cargo truck going from Mumbai to Pune stopped on Turbhe flyover on the Mumbai-Pune Road around 1:30 am on Friday due to technical issues. The driver parked the truck on the first lane next to the road divider.

Then the truck cleaner went under the front tire and was carrying out repairs. At the same time, the trailer, travelling at a high speed, rammed into the truck from behind. The two heavy iron coils on the trailer broke free and crashed into the driver’s compartment trapping Khan.

Sanpada police rushed to the spot along with the members of the fire brigade and the firemen with the help of machine cutters pulled out Khan. However, he died before being admitted to the hospital, said police.

“In this accident, the driver of the truck did not take any safety precautions to indicate that the truck had stopped. The driver of the trailer did not anticipate that the truck was parked and rammed into the truck,” said a police officer from Sanpada police station.

After this accident, the truck driver who was sitting in the cabin of the truck ran away. The Sanpada police have registered a case against him and are looking for him.

The driver has been booked under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 304 A (causing death by negligence) and 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC and sections of the Motor Vehicle Act.

