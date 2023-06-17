Driver unions, cab aggregators meet to iron out issues

Mumbai: At the first meeting between driver unions and cab aggregators for framing ‘Maharashtra Regulator of the Aggregator Rules’, various issues were discussed, including, bringing parity in per km charge, reducing contributions paid to Uber and Ola, introducing waiting charges for passengers among others.

The drivers also raised the issue of no medical remittance in case they are hospitalised while on duty. Moreover, cab aggregators, according to the unions, don’t get any support through insurance cover which they have demanded during this meeting. The auto unions claimed that the drivers are opting for aggregator platforms as they get more fares. (Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meeting was chaired by a six-member state committee in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

“We held discussions with different stakeholders and heard their suggestions. We will internally discuss the same and then present it to the state government,” said retired IAS officer Sudhir Srivastava, who is heading the committee to formulate draft rules for the operation of the app and web-based cab aggregators in the state.

The unions said they have demanded revision in fares as per kilometre rates are lesser than that of kaali-peeli cabs.

“The average per kilometre fares should be between ₹8 to ₹14 depending on the kind of vehicle (SUV, hatchback) that one has opted for. The black and yellow cabs get better per kilometre fares. The net earnings that drivers get are ₹6 to ₹8 per kilometre. We have demanded parity as our cabs are air-conditioned. We have also demanded that contributions paid to Uber and Ola should be reduced from more than 33% to 10% so that earnings increase,” said a member of Maharashtra Rajya Rashtriya Kaamgar Sangh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The drivers also raised the issue of no medical remittance in case they are hospitalised while on duty. Moreover, cab aggregators, according to the unions, don’t get any support through insurance cover which they have demanded during this meeting. The auto unions claimed that the drivers are opting for aggregator platforms as they get more fares.

The six-member committee will study the Bombay high court and Supreme Court orders about rules of cab aggregators and will prepare a report with their recommendations, which will be submitted to the government.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON