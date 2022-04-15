Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Driver who fled with 82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel
mumbai news

Driver who fled with 82.5 lakh cash arrested in Navi Mumbai's Panvel

Driver who fled with ₹82.50L cash meant for ATM machines arrested from Panvel; he was so confident about having committed a perfect crime that he had also given a tip of ₹1,000 to an auto driver; the accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20
Senior police inspector, Ravindra Patil, from NRI Coastal Police Station, inspects the vehicle used to carry cash to be uploaded in ATM machines on Thursday. The driver was arrested on Friday from Panvel. (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 15, 2022 07:12 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

Within 24 hours of a van driver fleeing away with the cash box meant to be deposited in ATMs across Navi Mumbai, the NRI Coastal Police nabbed him from Panvel on Thursday night.

With no phone number of the accused available and no CCTV footage that the police could procure due to the night hours when the crime happened, NRI Coastal police cracked the case with the help of informers and intelligence.

Sandeep Dalvi (35), a resident of Koparkhairane who fled with the van and vault that had 82.50 lakh cash, has been arrested. He was so confident about having committed a perfect crime that he had also given a tip of 1,000 to an auto driver.

“We had information that he was going towards Panvel railway station from the Panvel ST stand and we caught him from the road connecting both the places. It is quite possible that he was planning to flee to some other place by catching a train from Panvel,” Ravindra Patil, senior police inspector from NRI Coastal Police Station, said.

RELATED STORIES

The accused was presented before the court on Friday and has been remanded to police custody till April 20.

“During his arrest, he was carrying 41,800 cash with him which we recovered. On further interrogation, we would find the money that is yet to be recovered,” Patil said.

The accused had spent 5,000 on alcohol and 1,000 as tip to an auto driver. According to the police, he stayed with his wife and two children at Koparkhairane and used to work as a driver at various places. He had just joined the agency that provided drivers and security guards to the agency that deposited the cash in ATM machines. Till now, police have found no criminal records of the accused.

On Wednesday night, the accused had made away with the van while two vault officers were depositing cash in an ATM in Ulwe and a security guard was guarding them. When starting off to deposit the money, the van had 2.29Cr and at the time of fleeing with the van, it had 82.50 lakh cash remaining.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP