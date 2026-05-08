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Drug overdose deaths at concert: Poor management, greed for money led to tragic incident, says court

Drug overdose deaths at concert: Poor management, greed for money led to tragic incident, says court

Published on: May 08, 2026 09:31 pm IST
PTI |
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Mumbai, A special court here refused bail to key organisers of a concert in which two persons died of suspected drug overdose observing that poor management of the event fuelled by greed for money had turned an amusement site into a graveyard.

Drug overdose deaths at concert: Poor management, greed for money led to tragic incident, says court

Two MBA students died and several others were hospitalized following a suspected drug overdose at a techno music concert at NESCO Exhibition Centre in Goregaon on April 11. Preliminary reports suggest the victims consumed MDMA pills, causing severe symptoms like breathlessness and dizziness during the event.

On Thursday, special judge for NDPS cases UC Deshmukh rejected bail pleas of four accused, including the event organisers and accused students.

In the separate reasoned orders made available on Friday, the court cited several critical violations by organizers Sunny Vinod Jain and Balakrishnan Kurup as well as distribution of drugs by accused students Pratik Pandey and Raunak Khandelwal.

In one of the orders, the court, citing spot panchnama and empty liquor bottle recovered from the spot, noted that it shows the organizer allowed those who attended the event to consume alcohol.

Considering the facts and circumstances, the court said release of the applicants on bail when investigation is at preliminary stage may hamper the case. There is possibility of tampering with witnesses of the prosecution, it added.

Thus, they are not entitled to bail, the court concluded.

Following the deaths, a case was registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide and acts endangering life or personal safety. The accused were also booked under Maharashtra Alcohol Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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