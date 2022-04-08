Drugs worth 1.85Cr seized recently were stored in empty containers from Dubai

During the investigations about the seizure of MD powder worth ₹1.85Cr last week by Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU), it was found that the drugs were brought from Dubai in empty containers.

According to police, the empty containers used in export by India were being sent back to India from Dubai with the drugs being hidden inside the surface of the outer part of the container so that they skip scanning.

“In Dubai as well as in India, the containers were not scanned as after opening the container, it would be found empty. One container that reached JNPT had some damage on the lower part and hence it was sent for repairs to a company that repairs the containers. While repairing, the supervisor of the repairing department found the packets that he verified to be drugs and then planned to sell it off along with his friend when they got nabbed,” a police officer privy to the investigations said.

The accused, identified as Samasuddin Azizullah Shaikh (41), the supervisor of the company in Shirdhon, and his friend Rajendra, alias Barku Maruti Pawar (29), a scrap dealer were in a SUV on the road from Uran Phata to Killa Junction when police inspector, Parag Sonawane, and his team from AHTU caught them.

“We seized around 1,550g MD powder and the SUV used in transporting the drugs. The accused are in police custody till April 11 and we are investigating further,” DCP, crime branch, Suresh Mengade, said. A parallel investigation is being done by the Anti Narcotics Cell as well along with AHTU.