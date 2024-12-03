Mumbai: An auto driver died after an allegedly drunk garbage truck driver lost control of his vehicle, which toppled over and crushed five parked vehicles on Sunday night in Kurla. Drunk driver crashes into 5 vehicles, 1 killed

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Miraj Mohammad Mukthar Idrsi, 38, a resident of Baiganwadi, Govandi. He was pulled out of his auto and rushed to Bhabha Hospital in Kurla, where he was declared dead, said a police officer.

The accused truck driver, Ghulam Kadri Ali Sarkar, was arrested and booked under sections 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 324 (mischief), 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 125 (endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

According to the police, the incident took place near Noor Hospital on LBS Road in Kurla West. The speeding garbage truck coming from Kurla bridge, lost control while taking a turn and toppled over four parked two-wheelers and an auto rickshaw, whose driver was sitting inside it.

One of the two-wheelers belonged to Shahbaaz Shaikh, a 29-year-old resident of Ghatkopar who works in Kurla. Shaikh had parked his scooter and gone to a restaurant. Just as he stepped out, he saw the speeding truck lose control near a turn, knocking down several scooters, including his. “If the accident took place even five minutes later than it did, we could have been near our two-wheeler,” said Shaikh. He added that the police officers and other onlookers reached the spot and called for cranes to pick up the heavy vehicle.

Deputy commissioner of police (Zone V) Ganesh Gawade said the police booked the truck driver for culpable homicide not amounting to murder as, prima facie, he was drunk. Sarkar’s blood samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory to confirm whether he was inebriated at the time of the incident.