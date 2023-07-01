Two drunk men create ruckus, assault pedestrians, cops

MUMBAI: Two drunk men, who allegedly created a ruckus attacking pedestrians and motorists in Malad for around an hour in the early hours of Friday, have been arrested. The two also bit and assaulted three police officials, who tried to detain them.

HT Image

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The two accused are identified as Sandesh Surve and Hemant Desai. They have been arrested for assault and criminal intimidation.

“Surve, who is a history sheeter, is a resident of Kandivali and has been arrested by Charkop police earlier,” said a police officer from Bangur Nagar police station. Surve is a driver, whereas Desai did odd jobs.

The two men were in an inebriated state and were returning to Kandivali when they began assaulting pedestrians and motorists, the officer added.

According to Sachin Jadhav, constable attached to Bangur Nagar police station, at around 1am when on patrolling, he received a call from the control room about a melee being created by two men in Chincholi Bandar. He said they were told that the two were even pulling people out of auto rickshaws and beating them up.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jadhav said that when he reached the spot along with his colleague Sameer Gokhale, he saw people running scared. One of them told them that the men had gone in the direction of Chincholi Bandar on foot. At 1.10 am, the policemen reached Harshkutir building, where they spotted the two.

In his complaint statement, Jadhav said that one of two, who was wearing a light green shirt, was screaming obscenities at people while the other started abusing the two policemen claiming that that they were not intimidated by the cops. When Jadhav tried to calm them down, the two inebriated men assaulted the constables.

“When I approached the one wearing the green shirt, he held my hand and bit my thumb,” said Jadhav. Gokhale then tried to stop them and that’s when the other accused bit his shoulder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“As I was injured, and could not detain the two, I called for a backup, which arrived within 10 minutes. However, it took us more than 45 minutes to subdue the two and apprehend them,” added Jadhav.

When the policemen tried to stop the accused, one of them hit an officer and bit his leg as he fell on the step of the police van. The police finally managed to subdue the two and brought them to the police station after taking them to a hospital for medical check-up, to confirm that the two were drunk.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON