Drunk teen crashes car on EEH, five injured

Mumbai: Five people travelling in a Swift Dzire car sustained injuries after the allegedly drunk 19-year-old at the wheel lost control on the Vikhroli flyover and hit a divider on the Eastern Express Highway (EEH). The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Sunday.

The police said that after hitting the divider, the car careened southwards and hit another vehicle heading towards Ghatkopar. Though the vehicle was damaged, no one was injured.

The occupants of the Swift Dzire were rushed to Godrej Hospital, where two persons were discharged after being administered First Aid. Three others who sustained severe injuries, including driver Subham Bharatia, are getting treatment, said Purshottam Karad, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 7.

According to the cops, the five people in the car are all residents of Tagore Nagar, Vikhroli. They were speeding towards Mulund on the EEH when Bharatia lost control and hit the divider.

Passersby informed the police control room, and a patrolling van from Vikhroli Police Station reached the spot. “As per the preliminary investigations, it appears that the driver was drunk at the time of the incident,” said a police officer who is part of the investigating team.

