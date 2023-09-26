Drunkard kills 10-year-old daughter with learning difficulty, arrested

Thane: A 35-year-old man was arrested on Monday for allegedly killing his 10-year-old daughter with learning difficulty in Manpada village near Dombivali. According to the police, the incident occurred on Sunday evening, and the accused, Manoj Agrahari, an alcoholic, went to his wife’s office to tell her the sequel of events.

After Agrahari narrated the incident to his wife, Lilavati – the complainant – he absconded, however, he was nabbed within 24 hours after an FIR was registered, a police officer said. The couple had three daughters aged 18, 17 and 10, and Agrahari worked in a rayon shop in Dombivli.

The accused would get angry at the 10-year-old girl as she had learning difficulty and could not contribute to household earnings or other work, Lilavati said in her complaint, adding, “The girl was dumb and deaf too. After getting drunk, the accused would often beat the girl and would always say that he wanted to kill her.”

The accused had a problem with the girl’s disability and would feel burdened by her, assistant police inspector P Gangurde said, adding, “His elder girls used to do small work but the victim was of no use to anyone. On Sunday, when he found the girl alone, he strangled her to death. Later, he went to his wife’s office to tell her about the death of the girl and fled. Later, with our sources’ information, we nabbed him in Dombivli.”

Agrahari has been booked under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

