Navi Mumbai: A heavily intoxicated man, enraged after an argument with his wife, killed their 5-month-old daughter by slamming her onto the floor in the early hours of Sunday. Drunken man kills 5-month-old daughter in fight with wife

Police officials reported that the accused, 21-year-old Khushiram Thakur, a daily wage labourer, got into a heated fight with his wife, Amruta Thakur, 19, at their room in Uran. Fearing for their safety, Amruta took the baby and went to her maternal home nearby.

“We lived nearby and were always troubled by their frequent fights. The husband would often come home inebriated and assaulted my daughter. This time, we feared for the baby’s safety as he was continuously threatening,” said Nagina Devi, Amruta’s mother.

Married just a year ago, the baby, Ruhi, was their first child. Despite Amruta’s efforts to protect the baby, Khushiram arrived at her maternal home, demanding the baby. When Amruta refused, Khushiram’s fury escalated. According to a complaint by Amruta’s father, Binnilal Ram, 45, Khushiram snatched the baby from Amruta’s arms and slammed her onto the ground.

“They were still fighting at our home, and I tried to intervene multiple times, but the situation only worsened. The husband kept demanding the child, and my daughter refused out of fear. He repeatedly threatened to kill both the baby and my daughter. In a split second, he snatched the baby and threw her onto the floor,” Binnilal recounted.

Realising the infant’s life was in immediate danger, the family restrained Khushiram until the police arrived. The baby was rushed to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival. Police have arrested Khushiram and registered a case against him.