Mumbai: The Directorate of Technical Education (DTE) has issued show cause notices to 174 pharmacy colleges across the state for failing to comply with the norms set by the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI). The DTE has suspended admissions to Bachelor of Pharmacy and Diploma in Pharmacy courses in these institutions until they correct the deficiencies and meet the required standards. DTE stays admissions to 174 pharmacy colleges across state

In May, a high-level review meeting was held at Mantralaya under the chairmanship of higher and technical education minister Chandrakant Patil. The meeting assessed the compliance of pharmacy colleges that were approved between 2022 and 2025. The PCI granted permission to 220 new diploma colleges and 92 degree colleges over the past three years.

During the pandemic, interest in pharmacy courses rose, leading to a rapid increase in the number of applications in new institutions. However, inspections carried out as per the PCI’s standard format, revealed that these colleges had serious shortcomings. Many colleges lacked essential requirements such as well-equipped laboratories, libraries, pharmaceutical instruments, adequate classrooms, and qualified faculty members.

The DTE then held a review meeting and directed these colleges to meet the PCI’s requirements without delay. When several institutions failed to comply, the DTE issued formal show cause notices. The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell has also been instructed to take immediate steps and halt all admissions to the flagged colleges.

In the DTE’s list of division-wise colleges, the highest number of flagged institutions are in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Division, followed by Nagpur, Pune, and Mumbai. These colleges are located in both urban and rural areas, raising concerns about the quality of pharmacy education across the state.

Currently, the registration process for pharmacy admissions is underway. More than 60,000 students have applied for a Bachelors in Pharmacy, while over 20,000 have registered for a Diploma in Pharmacy. However, the suspension of admissions in many colleges left thousands of students feeling uncertain and anxious. Their academic year now depends on whether the flagged colleges rectify their shortcomings in time.

The DTE has warned that if the deficiencies are not addressed immediately, the non-compliant colleges will no longer be recognised as educational institutions. Officials emphasised that providing adequate facilities is the responsibility of the institutions and that strict action will follow if they fail to meet PCI standards. This has once again brought to light the long-standing challenges in maintaining quality infrastructure and academic standards in pharmacy education across the state.