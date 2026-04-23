Navi Mumbai: A 20-year-old quarry worker was killed and his co-worker was injured after a dumper truck ran over them while they were asleep in an open ground near the site in Karjat early Monday morning.

Dumper runs over sleeping labourers near quarry site, one killed

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The deceased, Babulal Sardar, hailed from Dagam village in Jharkhand’s Singhbhum district. His co-worker, who lodged the complaint, suffered injuries to his left leg and is currently undergoing treatment, the police said.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 1 am at an open ground adjacent to a quarry in Naladhe village under Sugave post in Karjat taluka. The two workers had gone to sleep in the open after completing their shift. The dumper driver is identified as Aro, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh and employed at the same quarry. “The accused drove the vehicle out of the quarry to park it near the office area and was allegedly speeding. He entered the ground where the workers were sleeping and struck the two workers,” an officer from Karjat police station said. The dumper’s front wheel ran over Sardar’s head, causing fatal injuries, and the co-worker sustained injuries to his left leg.

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{{^usCountry}} Based on the injured worker’s complaint, a case was registered against the dumper driver under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Based on the injured worker’s complaint, a case was registered against the dumper driver under Sections 106(1) (causing death by negligence), 281 (rash driving), and 125(a) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act. {{/usCountry}}

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