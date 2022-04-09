Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Duo wanted in 25 cases of cheating in Navi Mumbai arrested

Two men were arrested for cheating senior citizens by claiming that there was a murder reported in their area and that they hand over their valuables to them to secure them; they were wanted in 25 cases in Navi Mumbai
Duo wanted in 25 cases of cheating in Navi Mumbai arrested.
Published on Apr 09, 2022 06:32 PM IST
ByRaina Assainar, Navi Mumbai

“The accused used to rob senior citizens and women, claiming that an accident had occurred ahead or there was a theft or riot. Then, they would convince them to hand over their valuables for their own safety and wrap them in a handkerchief for them and hand over another bundle tied with handkerchief that had stones or papers. The victims realised that they were conned only after reaching home and opening the bundle,” police inspector Giridhar Gore, unit II, Navi Mumbai crime branch, said.

The accused used to target their victims in isolated areas when they were jogging or walking.

The accused have been identified as Yusuf Salim Syed (24) and Ganesh Prabhakar Shinde (40). The crime branch has also arrested a jeweller for buying stolen jewellery from the duo. “We were able to recover jewellery weighing 200.50 grams worth 10.25 lakh from the accused,” DCP, crime branch, Suresh Mengade, said.

The accused were history sheeters who were identified from the CCTV of the crime scenes and using the same information, the police tracked them down and arrested them.

