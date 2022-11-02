Dysfunctional ATVMs give railway commuters grief

Mumbai: Despite the presence of automatic ticket vending machines (ATVM) at most Central and Western railway stations, commuters are very often forced to stand in long queues at the ticket counters. Reason: the machines are dysfunctional, leading to displeasure and exasperation among commuters.

ATVMs are kiosks where commuters can pay through UPI or give cash to a facilitator and buy tickets. There are some one-touch machines as well, which are quicker than the regular ATVMs.

ATVMs were introduced to reduce crowding and long queues at ticket counters. They are placed at convenient locations like railway bridges so that commuters can buy tickets en route. However, as they are often dysfunctional, the queues at ticket counters get longer.

Hindustan Times conducted a status check of stations and found that Western Railway had far fewer dysfunctional ATVMs than Central Railway. WR officials told HT that they conducted regular inspections and maintenance of ATVMs to ensure that they worked. “There could be technical errors sometimes but they are fixed at the earliest,” said an officer from WR.

One of the reasons for Central Railway ATVM glitches, according to railway sources, was that the authorities insisted that the railway finish using the ticket rolls lying unused during the pandemic before asking for a fresh allotment. Ticket rolls have a very short shelf life, and the ATVMs would thus show an error code when commuters tried to print out tickets.

An officer from CR, however, maintained that the issue with the ticket rolls was only temporary. “It has been attended to and the machines are working,” he said. “We conduct frequent checks and regular inspections to ensure the smooth functioning of these machines.”

With the spread of Covid-19 and subsequent lockdowns from March 2020, ATVMs were suspended for a brief period. They were restarted in February 2022 in both CR and WR.

The Union budget 2022-23 allocated ₹5 crore for the replacement of ATVMs. Both the zonal railways have over 1,000 ATVM machines which were procured in phases. A few machines which were not functional during the pandemic have been replaced due to technical damage.

STATUS CHECK OF FIVE STATIONS

Ghatkopar

Out of 21 ATVMs near ticket counters and on bridges, six are non-functional.

“At Ghatkopar West, near the ticket counter only two ATVMs are working and both are one-touch machines which have automated tickets to select stations only. This is of no help, especially during peak hours,” said Gayatri Mani, 35, resident of Ghatkopar.

Byculla

Out of 12 ATVMs at ticket counters, six were not functional.

“Often, when my season pass expires, I prefer to use the ATVM to get a ticket, but barely a few machines are functional, leaving me with no option but to wait in a long queue at the ticket counter,” said Fatima Shaikh, 26, who regularly travels to Byculla from Kalwa for work.

Dadar

Out of 19 ATVMs at Dadar East and Dadar West, three were not functional.

“Being one of the busiest stations with both long-distance travellers and suburban travellers, there always are long queues at all counters, including ATVMs. At such times, if even a single ATVM is dysfunctional, the queue at ticket counters becomes impossibly long,” said Rohit Tripathi, 44, regular traveller from Goregaon to Dadar.

Bandra

Out of 10 ATVMs at ticket counters and bridges, two were not functional.

“As Bandra station is currently being renovated, the existing ticket counter on the west side is not functional except for a makeshift arrangement outside the station. There are already long queues, and at such times the ATVM is the only option. If even one ATVM is not functional, we have to queue up in the scorching sun,” said Lata Chettiar, 49, resident of Malad who travels to Bandra regularly.

Andheri

Out of 14 ATVMs across the station, including the skywalk and metro and railway connecting points, four were not functional.

“ATVMs are placed at convenient locations like bridges and near metro connectivity points and are very helpful. It is easier than heading towards the ticket counters. Often a few are dysfunctional but most ATVMs are working,” said Nitin Kurkunde, 47, resident of Andheri.

