Eastern Freeway to be extended from Chembur to Thane

To make travel between Mumbai and Thane seamless, the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has decided to extend the Eastern Freeway to Thane. The formal decision was taken in its board meeting headed by Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde.

Currently the Freeway, which starts from South Mumbai ends at Shivaji Nagar, Chembur but hits a traffic hurdle towards Thane. The Freeway has played a significant role in faster traffic movement from South Mumbai to the Central suburbs of Chembur and Ghatkopar.

Shinde, who is guardian minister of Thane, has been an ardent advocate of the plan. The plan is to extend the freeway from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar. From there onwards, an elevated road has been planned between Anand Nagar and Saket. There will also be a creek road bypassing the busy Ghodbunder Road.

“Currently we are experiencing huge traffic bottlenecks in Thane. The said plan will considerably decongest both the main roads as well as internal roads in Thane. In addition, the Saket Gaimukh bypass road will also clear off most of the traffic on Ghodbunder Road,” said Shinde.

The meeting also gave in-principle approval for Kopri-Patani bridge and Kharegaon bypass road. The latter will decongest traffic in areas like Kalwa, Vitava and Kharegaon.

In the last few decades, there has been a huge rise in the population in Thane due to various reasons including exorbitant realty prices in Mumbai. This has caused a huge strain on the local infrastructure.