ED arrests builder in NSEL case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials has arrested builder Yogesh Deshmukh, an associate of Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik, in the Rs5,500-crore National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL) money laundering case, a senior ED official has confirmed.

The alleged case is pertaining to certain plots in Guruwali, Titwala in Thane district.

These properties (plots) were allegedly purchased by Sarnaik, who is being inquired by ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to security service giant, TOPSGrup.

The plots in question are around 78 acres. While investigating Sarnaik’s role in TOPS Grup case, ED officials stumbled upon information that the said plots were purchased by Sarnaik from Deshmukh, ED sources said.

Earlier in March, ED had raided the bungalow of Deskmukh in Godrej Hill, Kalyan. After the raid, Deshmukh felt unwell and was hospitalised.

After the raid Deskmukh’s wife had an argument with the officials.

ED in past had also taken into possession 112 Titwala plots belonging to firm Vihang Astha Housing Project, a joint venture between Vihang Group (of Sarnaik) and Aastha Group.

Details of these properties were unearthed as the name of Aastha Group cropped up in irregularities worth around Rs250 crore in ED’s probe.

Vihang Group of Sarnaik allegedly laundered the proceeds of the crime for the Astha Group and jointly owned the plots in Titwala, WD sources claimed.

In February, BJP leader, Kirit Somaiya too had made allegations pertaining to these plots against Sarnaik.