ED attaches eight properties owned by Nawab Malik, family

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharashtra minority development minister Nawab Malik, his family members, and the family firms - Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The properties are the Goawala Compound, a commercial unit and three flats in Kurla west, two flats in Bandra west, and 147 acres of agricultural land in Osmanabad district.

The agency had on February 23 arrested Nationalist Congress Party leader Malik in connection with a money-laundering case registered against gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides. ED had initiated investigation on the basis of an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency on February 3 as part of its probe into the alleged terrorist activities and drug trafficking undertaken by the gang.

Malik, 62, is presently in judicial custody and lodged in Arthur Road jail.

ED claimed Malik had usurped a prime property at Kurla – Goawala Compound, spread over three acres and valued at about ₹300 crore in current market price – originally owned by one Munira Plumber through Solidus Investments.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“For usurping this property, Dawood’s late sister Haseena Parkar and Malik connived and executed several legal documents to put a façade of genuinity for this criminal act,” ED said in a release on Wednesday.

“These persons illegally transferred the land belonging to Plumber and her mother Mariyam Goawala by getting it registered on the strength of fake/forged documents in the name of Solidus Investments Private Limited,” the agency added.

The agency claimed that the rent amount of ₹11.70 crore collected by Solidus Investments and Malik Infrastructure from tenants on this property was also proceeds of the crime, as contemplated under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002.

The Malik family has rubbished the allegations and said a family firm had purchased Goawala Compound from Plumber’s power of attorney holder Mohd Salim Ishaq Patel, a purported frontman of Parkar, and the transaction was backed by valid documents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}