ED attaches properties of NCP's Nawab Malik, family in money laundering case

The ED has provisionally attached the properties in the names of Malik's family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Malik Infrastructure.
NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik.(PTI file)
Updated on Apr 13, 2022 03:30 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has provisionally attached eight properties belonging to Maharastra cabinet minister Nawab Malik under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002. Senior NCP leader Malik, 62, is presently in judicial custody after being arrested on February 23 by the ED in connection with a money laundering case against fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim and some of his close aides.

The ED has provisionally attached the properties in the names of Malik's family members, Solidus Investments Pvt. Ltd and Malik Infrastructure. The attached properties include Goawala Compound in Kurla (West), a commercial unit at Kurla West in Mumbai, three flats at Kurla West and two residential flats at Bandra West in Mumbai.

Meanwhile, a bench headed by Chief Justice NV Ramana said on Wednesday said Malik’s petition seeking immediate release from prison in the money laundering case will be heard in the Supreme Court. The bench, however, did not mention a date. The Bombay High Court had rejected the application by the minister in February.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Malik, mentioned the matter for urgent listing of the case on Wednesday in the top court. "This is Nawab Malik's matter where ED is taking proceedings. The act came into place in 2005, the transaction is prior to 2000. A transaction from 22 years ago is sought to proceed,” Sibal was reported as saying.

Responding to this, the chief justice said: “Yes, we will list it."

 

