ED files charge sheet in Pune Land grab case, names Avinash Bhosale’s son

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a charge sheet in the Pune land grab case and named high-profile Pune builder Avinash Bhosale’s son Amit Bhosale, and two others in the prosecution complaint.

Zone 2 of ED in Maharashtra has filed over a 6,500-page charge sheet naming Amit Bhosale in the special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court.

Earlier, the agency had provisionally attached immovable assets worth ₹4 crore of ARA Properties, which is linked to the Bhosale family, in the case.

ED’s Pune land grab case is based on the FIR registered by the Pune Police. The FIR had alleged that the land which was situated at Plot No 2, Yashwant Ghadge Nagar Cooperative Housing Society, Range Hill Corner, Ganeshkhind Road, Pune, MH 411007, was transferred by one Ranjit Mohite to ARA Properties.

But this land transfer violated Original Allotment Conditions existing then, whereby the land could have been transferred only to the Government/Commissioned Officers, being a primary condition at the time of allotment of this land by the government in 1951, ED had said in a statement.

The father-son duo is accused of developing the commercial building on the said land which was meant for bureaucrats.

Charge sheet in DHFL-Yes Bank case

In another development, the ED has also filed a 90-page supplementary charge sheet in the money laundering case linked to DHFL-Yes bank loan scam and named builder Avinash Bhosale in it. The agency recently provisionally attached assets worth ₹164 crore of Avinash Bhosale, in the case.

Avinash Bhosale is closely related to Congress. His daughter Swapnali Kadam is the wife of state Congress leader Vishwajeet Kadam.