ED issues summons to Shiv Sena MP Bhavana Gawali for the third time

The ED's Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Gawali is based on the first information report (FIR) registered with Risod Police Station in Washim district on May 12, 2020, in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the trust Mahila Utkarsha Pratishthan.
The Enforcement Directorate has issued summons to Bhavana Gawali for the third time and has asked the Shiv Sena MP to appear before the agency’s investigators on November 24 for questioning in a money laundering probe. (TWITTER.)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 01:09 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued summons to Bhavana Gawali for the third time and has asked the Shiv Sena Member of Parliament to appear before the agency’s investigators on November 24 for questioning in connection with a money laundering case registered against her. The MP has earlier skipped the summons twice.

According to the ED, Gawali in connivance with her aide conspired to convert a Trust into a company through forgery with an intention to take over the trust’s properties worth 69 crore.

The ED’s Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case against Gawali is based on the first information report (FIR) registered with Risod Police Station in Washim district on May 12, 2020, in connection with alleged financial irregularities in the trust Mahila Utkarsha Pratishthan.

Gawali, who was also the chairperson of Mahila Utkarsha Pratishthan, is the complainant in this FIR and had alleged that her personal secretary Ashok Gandule and other employees had connived to misappropriate funds worth 18.18 crore belonging to the trust.

However, all these employees as witness have stated before ED that (Gawali’s) complaint is a false one and the same was filed only with an intention of taking over the Trust management under her individual control and to harass them and their family.

