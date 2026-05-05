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ED questions Pratibha Chakankar in Kharat case

The ED’s investigation has revealed that Kharat’s phone number was among the details used to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) protocol. The four accounts are in the Nashik-based credit society, Samatha Nagri Sahakari Pathsanstha

Published on: May 05, 2026 04:30 am IST
By Abhishek Sharan
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MUMBAI: Pratibha Chakankar, sister of former Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, in connection with four accounts in a Nashik-based cooperative credit society linked to arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. According to the ED, the accounts are in the names of Pratibha and her son but controlled by Kharat.

ED questions Pratibha Chakankar in Kharat case

The ED’s investigation has revealed that Kharat’s phone number was among the details used to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) protocol. The four accounts are in the Nashik-based credit society, Samatha Nagri Sahakari Pathsanstha.

Pratibha’s statement was recorded as part of the ED’s money laundering investigation against Kharat, who has also been booked for rape, sexual assault, religious manipulation and fraud. The agency had also summoned Pratibha’s son for questioning in connection with the four accounts but he is yet to present himself before the agency. Pratibha has denied any wrongdoing.

The ED is investigating a substantial amount of cash that was allegedly deposited in 60 accounts controlled by Kharat at the credit society. AP Bawke, a suspected Kharat aide, would allegedly accompany the account holders when cash was deposited in these accounts.

The probe has indicated that Kharat allegedly controlled several accounts at two cooperative credit societies in Nashik. Although the accounts were held in other people’s names, Kharat was listed as the nominee in all cases, and his mobile number linked to the accounts, allowing him to control them, officials said. The agency is scrutinising the transaction details of these accounts.

In April, the ED searched several locations linked to Kharat, his relatives and associates across Nashik, Pune and Shirdi. It froze bank funds worth around 2.4 crore, seized 42 lakh in suspected unaccounted cash, and recovered around 90 property documents estimated to be worth several crores, officials said.

According to the ED, cash worth 50 lakh was allegedly deposited into two saving accounts ( 25 lakh each) among the four accounts under the scanner. They were later transferred to the other two accounts, which were fixed-deposit accounts. Later, the money was withdrawn from the two FD accounts and transferred to the saving accounts, in which they were deposited initially, along with an additional 1 lakh in interest, in each. Then the money was withdrawn in cash.

 
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