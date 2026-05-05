MUMBAI: Pratibha Chakankar, sister of former Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson and NCP leader Rupali Chakankar, was questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Monday, in connection with four accounts in a Nashik-based cooperative credit society linked to arrested self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. According to the ED, the accounts are in the names of Pratibha and her son but controlled by Kharat.

ED questions Pratibha Chakankar in Kharat case

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The ED’s investigation has revealed that Kharat’s phone number was among the details used to comply with the Know Your Customer (KYC) protocol. The four accounts are in the Nashik-based credit society, Samatha Nagri Sahakari Pathsanstha.

Pratibha’s statement was recorded as part of the ED’s money laundering investigation against Kharat, who has also been booked for rape, sexual assault, religious manipulation and fraud. The agency had also summoned Pratibha’s son for questioning in connection with the four accounts but he is yet to present himself before the agency. Pratibha has denied any wrongdoing.

The ED is investigating a substantial amount of cash that was allegedly deposited in 60 accounts controlled by Kharat at the credit society. AP Bawke, a suspected Kharat aide, would allegedly accompany the account holders when cash was deposited in these accounts.

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{{^usCountry}} All transactions linked to the 60 accounts are being examined to determine whether they are linked to the proceeds of crime in the money laundering case, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All transactions linked to the 60 accounts are being examined to determine whether they are linked to the proceeds of crime in the money laundering case, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} After the court’s permission, the ED recorded Bawke’s statement in connection with his alleged role relating to the credit society’s accounts. Bawke, in custody in a jail in Ahilyanagar district, allegedly told the ED he had only been following Kharat’s directions and denied any wrongdoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After the court’s permission, the ED recorded Bawke’s statement in connection with his alleged role relating to the credit society’s accounts. Bawke, in custody in a jail in Ahilyanagar district, allegedly told the ED he had only been following Kharat’s directions and denied any wrongdoing. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Rupali Chakankar resigned as MSCW chairperson after it was alleged she had links to Kharat. He was arrested in Nashik in March on charges including rape, sexual assault, promoting superstition, extortion and money laundering. The money-laundering probe was initiated on April 6 and searches have been at several locations linked to Kharat across Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Rupali Chakankar resigned as MSCW chairperson after it was alleged she had links to Kharat. He was arrested in Nashik in March on charges including rape, sexual assault, promoting superstition, extortion and money laundering. The money-laundering probe was initiated on April 6 and searches have been at several locations linked to Kharat across Maharashtra. {{/usCountry}}

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The probe has indicated that Kharat allegedly controlled several accounts at two cooperative credit societies in Nashik. Although the accounts were held in other people’s names, Kharat was listed as the nominee in all cases, and his mobile number linked to the accounts, allowing him to control them, officials said. The agency is scrutinising the transaction details of these accounts.

In April, the ED searched several locations linked to Kharat, his relatives and associates across Nashik, Pune and Shirdi. It froze bank funds worth around ₹2.4 crore, seized ₹42 lakh in suspected unaccounted cash, and recovered around 90 property documents estimated to be worth several crores, officials said.

According to the ED, cash worth ₹50 lakh was allegedly deposited into two saving accounts ( ₹25 lakh each) among the four accounts under the scanner. They were later transferred to the other two accounts, which were fixed-deposit accounts. Later, the money was withdrawn from the two FD accounts and transferred to the saving accounts, in which they were deposited initially, along with an additional ₹1 lakh in interest, in each. Then the money was withdrawn in cash.

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