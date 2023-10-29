ED searches locations in Mumbai, other cities in illegal online betting probe

MUMBAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday conducted search operations in various cities, including Mumbai, as part of its money - laundering investigation related to allegedly illegal online betting apps being operated from Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and some other states.

Apart from several locations in Mumbai, the ED carried out searches in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Hubali, Karnataka, as part of its probe on Friday. During the search operations, various documents, digital devices and unaccounted cash of Rs. 46.5 lakh were found and seized, the sources said.

The ED had initiated the investigation based on a First Information Report registered by Madhya Pradesh police. ED’s investigation revealed that illegal online betting apps including ‘Dhangames’ and other Satta - Matka apps were being operated in Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and other parts of the country to lure unsuspecting players, sources said.

“The app allowed users to register via a mobile number and transfer money to Dhangames wallet via Unified Payments Interface and indulge into betting, “ a source said. Illegal money generated through the Satta -Matka Apps were allegedly laundered through a web of bogus bank accounts opened by a suspect, Lokesh Verma, in the names of dummy persons by misusing their Know Your Customer documents to run the betting operations, sources said.

The proceeds of crime generated from betting operations in the benami bank accounts were allegedly laundered and utilised for buying immovable properties, the sources said.

