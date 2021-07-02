ED summons actress Yami Gautam in FEMA violation case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has summoned actress Yami Gautam in connection with an alleged violation of FEMA (Foreign Exchange Management Act). This is the second summon issued to the actress, and now she has been asked to visit the ED office in Mumbai on July 7.

Senior ED officials said the actress had received an amount of over ₹1 crore from an overseas entity few years ago, but she didn’t disclose it and didn’t comply with mandatory FEMA Rules.

Her bank had informed the Central agency about the suspicious overseas transaction in her bank account involving funds equivalent to over ₹1 crore. Following this, the Central agency initiated enquiry proceedings under FEMA against the actress last year.

She was slapped with first summon last year. But due to the pandemic-induced lockdown restrictions, she didn’t show up at ED office. So a fresh summon has been issued to her recently, an ED officer said.

She has been summoned to furnish details about the overseas transactions. If she is found guilty during the investigation, she may be asked to pay a hefty penalty for violations under FEMA or may face other punishments as prescribed under FEMA, ED sources indicated.

ED officials say that the further investigation in the case is going on.