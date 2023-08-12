Amid brickbats, here is one share auto stand that is a hit

Mumbai: When residents in various parts of the city and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) have complaints against the share auto and taxi menace, commuters who take share auto from Vikhroli east railway station feel differently. They would rather call the share auto stand here ‘well-managed’ and ‘efficient’.

Mumbai, India - Aug. 11, 2023: Vikroli Auto reshow stand Vikroli East in Mumbai, India, on Friday, August 11, 2023. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Residents have shared their smooth experience of catching a share autorickshaw from Vikhroli east railway station.

Sanjeev Gupta, who travels by share auto from the station to Kannamwar Nagar, said, “This auto stand is very old and has three lanes—one for metered autos and the other two for share autos. There is a well-managed queue and auto drivers do not ferry extra passengers. I have used the share auto services and have also travelled on two-wheelers. Drivers here do not indulge in rash driving and are always in uniform.”

“Auto drivers charge a fixed amount despite rain or heavy traffic conditions and the metered autos are available as well,” he added.

The reason behind the success of efficient shared auto stand can be attributed to two things—first, the share autos are plying in competition to the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses and second, the traffic advisory committee formed by residents in association with the traffic police.

Dinesh Bairisetty, a member of the traffic advisory committee said, “The committee works in coordination with the traffic police. We ensure that auto drivers do not carry extra passengers and function properly.”

Stating that the auto stand is well-organised, Adesh Chandrakant Bansode, a social worker from NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) and a member of the advisory committee, said, “Commuters have options to opt for metered or shared fares.”

Bansode attributed this efficiency to the easy availability of public transport. “BEST runs two different routes (394 and 397) parallel to the shared auto routes. Travelling by AC bus here costs ₹6. Hence the auto drivers have also not increased prices and charge a fixed share auto fare.”

While the BEST charges ₹6 per seat, the shared auto charges ₹10 per seat. There are at least five auto unions from different parties in the area, however, their leaders said they work together for local issues.

“People prefer to share autos because they are quick and easily available. BEST has also increased the frequency here, but commuters prefer autos because they are available all the time. Our committee has around 25 volunteers who ensure that the traffic is managed well,” Bansode added.

Shashi Bait, president, BJP Auto Taxi Union cell (North-east Mumbai), said, “The auto system here is managed by the auto drivers/owners instead of the union leaders, hence it works well. While unions are important for certain issues, there is limited interference due to the effective performance.”

