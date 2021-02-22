Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Eight revenue dept staffers at Mantralaya contract Covid-19
At least eight employees of the revenue department have tested positive for Covid-19. The number may go up, the official said.
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 09:10 PM IST
At least eight employees attached to the Maharashtra governments revenue department and posted at the state secretariat here have tested positive for Covid- 19, an official said on Monday.

The number of infected staffers may go up, he said.

The building of Mantralaya, the administrative headquarters of the Maharashtra government, is located in south Mumbai.

Since the last one week or so, Maharashtra has seen an upsurge in COVID-19 cases with Sunday recording 6,971 new infections, the highest single-day tally in nearly four months.

Most of the new cases are being reported from Mumbai and some districts of Vidarbha.

