Eight-hour shift starts for all constabulary
Mumbai After reducing the working hours of women police personnel from 12 to eight in September, police commissioner Sanjay Pandey decided to implement the eight-hour duty format for all members of the constabulary from Tuesday.
Considering the working conditions in Mumbai, especially the long travel distance between home and the workplace, the top cop had decided to also include the male members of the constabulary in the eight-hour shift.
The constabulary includes police constables, police naik, head constables and assistant sub-inspectors. Mumbai police has a sanctioned strength of 40,622 in the constabulary, but only 33,236 members are working and 7,386 posts are vacant.
A senior IPS officer confirmed that the order was implemented from Tuesday across the city and now all police personnel from constables to ASIs will work for eight hours a day. Policemen above the age of 50 years will also have the option of working 12-hours a day and taking rest for the next 24 hours.
“We closely studied the working conditions of police constables and all other related aspects and then formulated the eight-hours duty format. It will largely benefit those police personnel who travel to their workplace (Mumbai) from far places such as Panvel, Ambernath, Badlapur, etc,” said Vishwas Nangre Patil, joint commissioner of police (Law and Order).
The police administration has excluded 30 days every calendar year from the eight-hour work schedule when the city requires 24-hour police presence for maintaining law and order. These are the days like Ganeshotsav, Navratri, Ambedkar Jayanti, etc.
Besides this, discretionary powers have been given to the additional police commissioners of the five zones who can keep the eight-hour format in abeyance for any five days in the entire year, as per their requirements, to maintain law and order in the region. For this, they would have to take prior permission from the commissioner, the officer added.
BJP to hold 3-day national meet in Jaipur ahead of Modi govt’s 8th anniversary
After the three-day Chintan Shivir of the Congress in Udaipur, now the Bhartiya Janta Party is all set to convene its three-day national office-bearers meeting in Jaipur. The meeting, which will be chaired by BJP national party president JP Nadda, will be attended by 136 office-bearers including national office-bearers, state party chiefs, heads of frontal organisations and organisational secretaries. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting virtually on May 20.
Delhi reports 532 fresh Covid-19 cases; positivity rate at 2.13%
Delhi logged 532 fresh Covid-19 cases and zero fatality due to the disease on Wednesday, while the positivity rate was recorded at 2.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department. On Tuesday, the national capital had recorded 393 Covid-19 cases and two deaths, while the positivity rate stood at 3.35 per cent. With this, Delhi's Covid-19 caseload increases to 19,01,660, while the death toll is at 26,198.
After hijab row, Karnataka govt mandates uniforms for PU students
Following the recent Karnataka High Court order after the 'hijab' controversy, the Department of Pre-University Education has made uniforms prescribed by the College Development Committee compulsory for pre-university (PU) students from the 2022-23 academic year. In the wake of the hijab row, the Karnataka government had in February issued an order mandating uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions for its students in schools and pre-university colleges across the state.
PSPCL team attacked at Ferozepur village
Two junior engineers were among four staffers hospitalised after a group of locals attacked a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited at Shigaar Gaa village in Guru Har Sahai subdivision of Ferozepur district, police said on Wednesday. The incident took place on Tuesday, when a PSPCL team went to the village to recover ₹2.7-lakh power dues from one Bakshish Singh, assistant executive engineer Ramesh Makkar stated in his police complaint.
IndiGo revises Hubbali-Bengaluru, Bengaluru-Hubbali flight timings. Details here
Frequent flyers between Bengaluru and Hubbali are in for good news - from June 1. Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi on Wednesday announced on Twitter that budget airline IndiGo is revising timings of its flight between Hubbali and Bengaluru to a more convenient time for those commuting on business. Twitter users responded happily to Joshi tweet, with one person writing: "Thank You sir, will help a lot of flyers to connect."
