Eknath Shinde's son gave contract to goon to attack me, alleges Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Tuesday alleged that MP Shrikant Shinde, son of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, has given a contract to attack him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Raut shared a letter written to Deputy Chief Minister and Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Thane Police commissioner on social media.

“ I have already informed you about my security concerns. After the ruling alliance came to power in the state, I have received many threats calls from ruling party MLAs and their goons. I have already informed you about the same. Today I came to know from my sources that MP Shrikant Shinde, who is the son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has given a contract to attack me and assigned the task to Raja Thakur- a goon from Thane”, Raut's letter read. "I also informed that Raja Thakur will soon attack me. Though I am a Member of Parliament and Executive Editor of Saamna and Shiv Sena leader, I think It is my responsibility to inform you about this,"Raut added. He also pointed out that his security was withdrawn after the change of the government in the state.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray demanded that government should look into the matter seriously. "Earlier we have seen incidents such as attack on employees, firing in air at public place in Dadar area by MLAs of Shinde faction. Law and order situation in state is in danger, "said Thackeray.

Fadnavis said, "Is he (Raut) making such statements to seek police security or create sensation? There is an appropriate authority which will take necessary action."

The Shinde camp criticised Raut for the allegations. “This man (Raut) threatens everyone, why is no one taking action against him? His mental state needs to be examined. Does he have proof of the allegations against Shrikant Shinde? Why does he not file a FIR with police if he is making an allegation? He is clearly into attention seeking”, Sheetal Mhatre, Shiv Sena spokesperson, said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}