Eknath Shinde's wife plays drums to welcome the new Maharashtra CM | Watch

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde received a grand welcome at his home in Thane, as he returned there for the first time since he launched a revolt against Uddhav Thackeray – the now-former chief minister – and triggered a chain of events that culminated with Thackeray's resignation, and Shinde succeeding him in the top post.

Shinde was received at his home by a huge crowd of supporters, that included, among others, his wife, Lata Shinde, who welcomed back by playing drums.

A video of Lata Shinde playing the drums is going viral on social media. The new chief minister reached Thane around 9:30pm on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, BJP's Devendra Fadnavis, who was made the deputy CM in the new government, returned to his hometown, Nagpur, where he, too, received a grand welcome.

On June 20, Shinde, a Shiv Sena MLA and a minister in the then Uddhav Thackeray-led dispensation, began a rebellion against the party supremo. Soon, the number of Sena legislators in the rebel camp swelled (the party has total 55 legislators in Maharashtra assembly), as Uddhav, on June 29, stepped down as CM, resulting in the collapse of the western state's MVA government (also comprising of the NCP and Congress).

On June 30, Shinde and Fadnavis – himself a former chief minister – were sworn in. The ‘dissident’ Shiv Sena faction has as many as 40 MLAs, which means that it can claim to be the ‘real’ Shiv Sena.

