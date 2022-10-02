Shinde says not scared after intel input on threat to his life: ‘I’ve faith on…'

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday that he does not pay attention to reports of threats to his life. He said he trusts the state home department and its head and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis as far as such issues are concerned. He further said such threats cannot scare him and he would continue to serve the state.

Shinde's security has been beefed up following a specific input about a threat to his life, an official earlier said. According to a PTI report, the State Intelligence Department (SID) had received the input on Saturday evening.

“I don't pay attention to it. Our home department and home minister Devendra Fadanavis are capabale and we trust them. I won't be scared of such threats. Nobody can stop me from working for the public. I will continue to work for them,” Shinde told reporters.

State intelligence commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, "After specific information, we have taken necessary action and have increased the security of the chief minister."

The CM, who enjoys a Z Plus category security cover, is being provided with additional protection.

The report further said security has also been raised at Shinde's private residence in Thane and the official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, he said.

Shinde, who engineered a rebellion in the Shiv Sena and became the chief minister in June end after toppling the Uddhav Thackeray-led coalition government, is scheduled to address his first Dussehra rally at the MMRDA grounds in Mumbai on October 5.

Speaking about the Bombay high court's ruling in this regard that allowed Thackeray's faction to hold a Dussehra rally at the Shivaji Park in Mumbai, Shinde said the same would not be challenged in the high court.

"We respect the Bombay High Court's decision and will not challenge it in Supreme Court," he was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Bombay High Court permitting the Thackeray faction of Shiv Sena to hold Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park in Mumbai

Last October, Shinde had received a threat letter suspected to have been sent by Maoists when he was the urban development minister and also guardian minister of Gadchiroli district.

With inputs from agencies

