Elderly booked for raping woman, threatening to get her killed by D-gang

Mumbai: A 75-year-old man was booked on Thursday for allegedly raping his 35-year-old relative and threatening to get her killed through his contact with the underworld.

According to the MIDC police, the complainant, a writer and producer, had approached the Amboli police station alleging that her uncle, who is a resident of Prabhadevi, had been raping her since 2007 by threatening to get her killed by Dawood Ibrahim and claiming that Haji Mastan was his relative.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The woman, in her complaint, alleged that the accused had on several occasions warned her saying he could get her killed with one phone call.

The police officers said that the accused on September 6, 2007, raped her at a hotel in Andheri east. After this, the accused had been sexually abusing her multiple time at various places, including her house and hotel rooms, she said.

“The woman claimed that in 2012 the accused had taken a loan of ₹2 crore from the victim on 1% interest but had failed to repay her,” said a police officer from MIDC police station.

Unable to bear the physical and mental abuse, the woman approached the Amboli police and registered a case under sections 376 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code. The police then transferred the case to MIDC police station as the place of offence was a hotel in Andheri east.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have booked the senior citizen and are investigating the case,” said a police officer from MIDC police station.