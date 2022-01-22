Elderly couple found murdered at home in Bhiwandi

A couple in their 80s were found lying in a pool of blood at their home in Ganeshpuri area of Bhiwandi. Police found the two murdered on Saturday morning while the television in the room was still switched on.

The police are yet to confirm the motive for the murder but say that the accused was known to the couple. Police have detained a suspect but no arrest has been made yet.

The deceased are identified as Jagannath, alias Balu Patil, 83, and his wife, Satyabhama Patil, 80, both residents of Pendhri Pada of Akloli Village in Ganeshpuri. They stayed alone while their two sons and a daughter are married and stay separately.

The family’s house help reached their home on Saturday morning. The couple did not open the door but she heard the television playing. She approached the neighbouring shopkeepers who went to check if the two were ill. They found the door was just shut and not locked. They peeped through the window and saw the couple lying in a pool of blood.

Senior police inspector S Jadhav said, “The couple’s throats were slashed with some sharp object. We are checking all angles of the case. We have sent their bodies for post-mortem. We are questioning all their family members for the details of any rivalry or other property matters.”

The jewellery on the woman’s body was intact. Police are looking for other motives for murder.

DySP, Navnath Dhavale, said, “The incident must have occurred after 8.30pm. The door was not broken by the accused but he was known to the deceased and easily entered the house.”