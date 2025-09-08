Mumbai: An 80-year-old man in Vasai allegedly slit his wife’s throat with a knife and then tried to take his own life with the same weapon on Sunday evening. According to the Vasai police, the couple were suffering from a prolonged disease and the man no longer wanted to be a burden on his son. Elderly man kills wife, stabs himself, admitted to hospital and booked for murder

According to the police, the couple lived with their son and daughter-in-law. On Sunday, when they were alone at home, the man allegedly killed his wife and then tried to stab himself. The police added that the duo believed they were causing problems to their son’s family by being a financial burden due to their illness.

The police said that the couple was rushed to the hospital where the woman was declared dead while the man was admitted for further treatment and is reported to be in a stable condition. The Vasai police have registered a case of murder against the elderly man.

“We are trying to ascertain the facts, after which we will be able to disclose the identity of the couple and the sequence of events that occurred,” said a police officer.