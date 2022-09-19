Electrician’s body found in Kamba creek two days after he was swept away

Bhiwandi: The body of a 36-year-old electrician who was swept away in the strong water current of Kamba creek near Bhiwandi, during incessant rainfall on Friday, was found some metres away in the same creek on Sunday evening. The deceased, Unedur Rehman Ansari and his colleague who worked for a private electricity company went to the spot in the rain to fix an electrical issue at Kamba village.

The man’s video went viral on social media where he was seen holding himself on the electric high-tension wires trying to save himself but later, fell into the creek. Residents who clicked his video were informed by the disaster management team for rescue but they arrived late and were able to save his partner.

The deceased was a resident of Shanti Nagar and was working on a contract basis in a private electricity supply company in Bhiwandi. Ansari lived with his two children, wife and brother. He also called his brother for help that day.

MLA Raees Shaikh said, “The rainfall was so heavy that the water of a creek surrounded the spot where the two arrived for a work assignment. Later, both of them were scared to come down as they didn’t know how to swim.”

Shaikh further added, “By the time his brother reached the spot, he saw Ansari was trying to reach a safe place by hanging on the electric wires. Ansari’s brother and residents called the disaster management team and the private electricity company with whom Ansari was working. According to them, for almost two hours, none of the help reached them and Ansari lost his balance and fell into the creek waters. I have seen the video clicked by some residents and requested the police to investigate the matter and filed a case under IPC 304 against the concerned company who didn’t provide any help.”

On Sunday, after 48 hours, the police and disaster management team found his body in the creek.

Nizampura police station senior police officials said, “We have registered an accidental death report so far, and haven’t received any official complaint from the family. We saw the video of him hanging to the electric wires on social media but need to authenticate and confirm before taking any further action in the matter.”