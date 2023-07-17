Eminent mathematician Dr Mangala Narlikar passes away at 80

Eminent mathematician and scientist Dr Mangala Narlikar, wife of noted astrophysicist Dr Jayant Narlikar, passed away at her residence in Maharashtra’s Pune city on Monday after a prolonged illness, her family members said. She was 80. Born on 17 May 1943, she completed her graduation and post graduation from Mumbai University. (File photo)

Narlikar had been battling cancer for the past few months, her daughter said.

The final rites will be performed at Vaikunth crematorium in the afternoon, said family members.

Sharing the details about demise of her mother, Narlikar’s daughter Leelavati said, “Dr Mangala Jayant Narlikar, an eminent mathematician and educationalist, aged 80 passed away during the early hours on July 17, 2023. She had been battling cancer for more than a year. She is survived by her husband, three daughters and five grandchildren.”

Born on 17 May 1943, she completed her graduation and post graduation from Mumbai University.

Narlikar topped the graduation exam and worked as an assistant researcher. She was also an associate researcher in the Mathematics School of the Institute of Fundamental Research, in Mumbai between 1964 to 1966. In the subsequent years between 1967 to 1969, she also taught mathematics at Cambridge University in England.

After moving to India from Cambridge, England with her husband, she had started working at the Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and also taught Mathematics at the University of Bombay.

In 1965, she married mathematician and astronaut Dr Narlikar.

Dr Mangala worked on advanced mathematics and was adept at explaining the subject to children in lucid language.

In 1989, the couple moved to Pune where she worked in the mathematics department of the University of Pune (now Savitribai Phule Pune University).

Dr Narlikar has authored several books in English and Marathi.

Some of the books she wrote include A Cosmic Adventure, An easy Access to Basic Mathematics (book for school students), Ganit Gappa (Part 1, 2), Easy access to mathematics (book for school students), Nabhat Hasre Taare (Co-Authors - Dr. Ajit Kembhavi and Dr. Jayant Narlikar), Astronomy Related Book - Pahalale Desh, Bhetleli Manasam.

