Engine of India's first passenger train to be installed in Maharashtra's Thane

Speaking to reporters, Thane MLA Sanjay Kelkar said it was apt to install the engine at Thane, where history was created several years ago.
PTI | | Posted by Harshit Sabarwal, Thane
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 09:58 PM IST
The first train in the country carried around 400 passengers and the journey itself then took one hour and 15 minutes, Kelkar said.(Twitter/@AkashvaniAIR)

The steam engine of the first passenger train that plied between Mumbai and Thane in 1853 will be installed at Thane railway station premises, an official said on Thursday.

Similarly, all historical monuments in the city and district would be preserved in the coming days, Kelkar said.

The first train in the country carried around 400 passengers and the journey itself then took one hour and 15 minutes, he said.

The first passenger train in India ran from Mumbai (Bori Bunder) to Thane on April 16, 1853 and covered a distance of 34 km. PTI COR ARU ARU

